First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.09 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

