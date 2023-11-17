First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $8.75 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

