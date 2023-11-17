FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.86

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.86 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 18354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

