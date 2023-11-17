Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

