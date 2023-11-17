Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Issues Earnings Results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

