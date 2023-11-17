Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.