Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

FHTX stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.47. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 235,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

