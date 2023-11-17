Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.82 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84). Approximately 586,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 552,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.81).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
