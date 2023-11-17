Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.82 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84). Approximately 586,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 552,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Forterra Stock Performance

About Forterra

The stock has a market cap of £318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 831.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.37.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

