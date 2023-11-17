Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Fortinet worth $274,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 919,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 564,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 435,078 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 122,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 66,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.