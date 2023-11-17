Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 411000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
