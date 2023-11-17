Franklin M. Berger Buys 60,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,561.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

