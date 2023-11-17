Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.82% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,073,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,559,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the period.

FLQL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $935.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

