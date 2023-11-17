Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 91,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $87,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

