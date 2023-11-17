Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.88% of Frontdoor worth $150,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

