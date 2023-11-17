Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.03.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRO
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Frontline by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,031 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.