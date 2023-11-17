FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FULO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About FullNet Communications
