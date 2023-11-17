FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FULO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

