FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $338.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.20), with a volume of 34009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.30).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,784.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.97.

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 3,157.89%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Stories

