FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

NASDAQ OBIO opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

