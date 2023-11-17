FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Power Co. of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.78.

POW stock opened at C$36.37 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.47 and a twelve month high of C$38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33. The firm has a market cap of C$21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

