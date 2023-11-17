FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By William Blair

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.13). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $589.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

