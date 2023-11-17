FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $188.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

