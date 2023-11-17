FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 5.0 %

MNMD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock worth $169,652 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

