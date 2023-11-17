FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

RNAZ stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18).

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald purchased 49,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald purchased 49,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 98,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

