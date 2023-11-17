FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Increased by Analyst

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.66 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

