FY2023 EPS Estimates for Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
IMNN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.72.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
