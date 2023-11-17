FY2023 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins set a C$133.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.69.

Shares of L opened at C$122.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$108.92 and a twelve month high of C$129.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

