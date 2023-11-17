FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.36 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Aviva PLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 130,479 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.