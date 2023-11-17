FY2023 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lowered by Analyst

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Phunware alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Phunware Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PHUN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 10.29. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Phunware by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phunware by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.