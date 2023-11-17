FY2023 EPS Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Reduced by Analyst

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for ReWalk Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.76 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,031,200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,521,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,890,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,095,429 shares of company stock worth $3,564,481. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.