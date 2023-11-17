FY2023 EPS Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Terran Orbital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 94.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,569 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 2,039,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 780,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

