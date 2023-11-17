FY2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reduced by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $974.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

