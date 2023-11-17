G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
