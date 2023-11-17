G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

