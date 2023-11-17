G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTHX

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.