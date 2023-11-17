Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 3.4%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.90 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.49). Approximately 21,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.44).

Gattaca Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Gattaca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Gattaca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gattaca

Gattaca Company Profile

In other news, insider Matt Wragg acquired 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £30,014.24 ($36,858.95). Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

