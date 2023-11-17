GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDI. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.42.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$37.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.40 and a 1 year high of C$50.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.41. The firm has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

