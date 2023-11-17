General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

