General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

