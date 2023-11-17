GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.54 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

