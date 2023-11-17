Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 601.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
