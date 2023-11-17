Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.54

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 10833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Givaudan Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.