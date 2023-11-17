Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.54

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 10833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.
Givaudan Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.