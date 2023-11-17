Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

