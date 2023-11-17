Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLBE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 522,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.