Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

