Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,973.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc purchased 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $331,200.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 70.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in Global Partners by 242.9% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 850,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

