Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc acquired 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $331,200.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

GLP stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

