Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.85.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

