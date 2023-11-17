Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $576,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

