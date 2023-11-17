Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Globant also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60 EPS.

Globant Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Institutional Trading of Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Globant by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.