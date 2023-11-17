Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.82 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.

Globant Stock Up 8.1 %

Globant stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,388,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,211,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

