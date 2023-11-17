GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GoDaddy by 542.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257,531 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in GoDaddy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in GoDaddy by 33.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $20,424,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $92.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,742. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

