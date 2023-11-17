Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %

GOGO stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGO

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.